Temple is remaining expectedly tight-lipped about its coaching search to replace football coach Geoff Collins, who was hired on Friday for the same position at Georgia Tech.
Owls interim coach Ed Foley said on Friday that he will be interviewing for the job. It’s also known according to multiple sources that former Temple assistant and Baylor assistant head coach/corners Francis Brown, is a candidate.
A non-Temple source familiar with the situation said that Ohio State associate head coach/defensive coordinator Greg Schiano and Alabama co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Josh Gattis have expressed interest in the Owls job.
Schiano is the former head coach at Rutgers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He is the completing his third season at Ohio State.
A second source also said that Schiano has expressed interest, but he wasn’t aware of Gattis interest. Another name the second source said who has shown interest is former Cincinnati and Tennessee head coach Butch Jones, currently an “analyst” at Alabama.
Gattis is in his first season at Alabama. Before coming to the Alabama, he spent six seasons coaching as an assistant under James Franklin, the first two years at Vanderbilt and the next four at Penn State.
It is not known if Schiano, Gattis or Jones have applied for the job at this point.
Temple figures to move relative quickly on the hiring since the early signing period for high school recruits is Dec. 19-21.