Could Cheyney turn around, if Pennsylvania made the school more of a priority? "You can't compare them, the situation is so different," Jeff Jones, executive director of enrollment management at Cheyney and a past men's basketball coach (1988-94) at DSU, told me. "Back when I was there, when Delaware State went through the same issues in terms of funding, the entire university went to the state capital to ask for funds." They got a hearing, because "Delaware State is a flagship institution for the state of Delaware." It's hard to imagine any one of the Pennsylvania state schools achieving that kind of understanding — they are too many, he said.