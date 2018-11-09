For years pension officials didn't provide that information, saying that they didn't know, that other pension plans didn't tell, that they aren't really fees, that it doesn't matter because investment returns are reported after fees. Now the school plan, at least, is telling more, after pressure from Gov. Wolf, State Treasurer Joe Torsella, and other elected officials anxious that the plans' expenses keep growing faster than their profits, squeezing state and school budgets and raising natural questions about whether the people in charge know what they're doing.