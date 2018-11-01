Over the past 10 years, the CHOP has put together products for hundreds of patients in 30 clinical trials. The new lab will more than double production to 20-plus clinical-trial products a year, through four separate production suites, each with its own clean rooms, centrifuges, filters, cold storage, laboratory, and office space separated by airlocks that limit access and exposure. Digital controls limit access and track what goes in and out, including how many times staff have changed their sterile scrubs and shoe covers (booties). The chairs in the suites are color coded so staff can tell them apart at a glance.