A month after the company stopped payment on its debt, David's Bridal, the Conshohocken-based bridal-stores chain, filed for bankruptcy in Wilmington Monday morning. The company said all 300 stores will stay open and continue supplying wedding dresses and accessories, while it works to convince creditors it owes more than $400 million to accept less.
"David's Bridal has sufficient liquidity to meet its business obligations and will continue to operate its business as usual" while it's under bankruptcy protection, the company said in a statement. The company expects to be done its reorganization by January. During that period, at least, "customers can continue to shop across the more than 300 David's Bridal stores and online without disruption. Orders will arrive on time and bridal appointments will not be impacted."
A reorganization plan to reduce David's debt is already supported by "lenders, noteholders, and equity holders," chief executive Scott Key, who took the job last summer after Paul Pressler stepped down, said in a statement. Bankrupt companies typically offer creditors partial ownership, or other assets, in exchange for debt forgiveness.
David's, purchased in a deal valued at $1.05 billion by the buyout firm Clayton, Dubilier & Ross in 2012, said it has raised $60 million so far in debtor-in-possession financing from current lenders (at a minimum of 8.5 percent interest), and a renewal of its $125 million revolving-credit facility for the next couple of months, adding that suppliers have agreed to keep doing business with David's "unimpaired."
According to its Chapter 11 petition, David's owes financial institutions represented by agent M&T Corp.'s Wilmington Trust Co. an additional $270 million. That bank represents David's unidentified creditors, but is not itself is not on the hook, said spokesman Kent Wissinger.
The company also owes around $6 million to smaller unsecured creditors, including the state of California, and bridal suppliers led by Ignite, Alec Apparel and Jump Group, all of New York, and Swat Fame and Blossom Footwear, California.
"Today's announcement is just the next step," said Key. He promised the company will invest "in digital technologies and talent that will drive long-term growth and operational excellence" during "a long, successful future." The company, like other bridal suppliers, has suffered from a decline in U.S. weddings and the rise of cheap Asian direct-to-bride online competition.
Lenders who have signed off on the reorganization include AlbaCore Capital LLP, London; Courage Credit Opportunities, Westlake Village, Calif.; Eaton Vance Management, Boston; Deutsche Bank AG Cayman Islands Branch's Distressed Products Group; HG Vora Capital Management, New York; Rimrock Capital Management, Irvine, Calif.; Sound Point Capital Management, New York; Principal Funds LP, New York; and Whitebox Strategy Partners, Minneapolis.
More information on the bankruptcy is available at at www.donlinrecano.com/davidsbridal, (877) 842-1616 or dbinfo@donlinrecano.com. The law firm Debevoise & Plimpton LLP is serving as the Company's legal adviser, Evercore LLC is serving as its financial adviser and AlixPartners LLP is serving as its restructuring adviser.