Twenty-three owners of neighborhood Chinese restaurants in Philadelphia have filed a federal lawsuit alleging "invidious discrimination against certain Chinese people and their Chinese take-out restaurant businesses in Philadelphia," through the passage and enforcement of the city's "11 p.m. ordinance".
The owners say the law was passed in 2005 and signed by then-Mayor John A. Street "with the intent to target and discriminate" against them and their businesses, that it is "vague" and forces people to "guess" and "differ" as to its requirements," and that the law has been "selectively enforced" in violation of federal equal-protection guarantees.
The 142-page lawsuit alleges that police shut and fined Chinese restaurants and seized customers' food, while not acting against pizza joints and delis that remained open past 11.
Three plaintiffs — Bi Wen Liu, who owned China Clover restaurant near Wayne Junction; Xiu Ju Zhuang, who owned DY's Express in South Philly; and Ling Lin, who owned Good Taste Restaurant in West Philly's Cobbs Creek section — said they have been forced to close by the costs of coping with selective enforcement of the law,. Two others said they have been forced to sell their restaurants. "The unconstitutionally vague 11 p.m. ordinance and its selective enforcement" has cost restaurant owners "thousands of dollars in fines as a result of discriminatory code violation notices," the suit adds.
Restaurant owners have complained of unfair and costly treatment, and say police have been repeatedly sent to restaurants where they levy citations with fines even when previous complaints have been thrown out of court by city judges.
City officials and Philadelphia police officials have said in the past they take the owners' complaints seriously and have reviewed enforcement to make sure it complies with the law. But incident reports compiled by City Councilman David Oh last year showed the law has been used almost exclusively against Chinese restaurants.
Oh's data showed officers issued 583 code-violation notices under the ordinance in fiscal 2016; of those, 562 were to Chinese restaurants — more than 95 percent. Many businesses had multiple tickets. Of the 158 ticketed, 142 were Chinese — 90 percent.
The law, passed by council members who said they were trying to prevent retail businesses from attracting late-night drug and gang activity, requires retail businesses on blocks that are at least 80 percent residential to shut at 11.
That proportion can be tough for police to calculate and interpret on thousands of Philadelphia blocks that include a mix of stores and homes, plus vacant properties, empty lots, apartments over retail stores, and single-family homes cut into apartments.
Oh and restaurant owners say the law's ambiguity allows politically active neighborhood residents to pressure police to punish the owners and operators of modest neighborhood Chinese restaurants, even in partly or mostly commercial blocks, for reasons that have nothing to do with public safety, including personal grievances, business competition, or animus against immigrant restaurant operators who put in long hours.
A separate city ordinance gives city inspectors the power to regulate plexiglass restaurant counter barriers, another move critics have said was directed against Asian immigrant owners concerned with the threat of robberies and shootings. (Revised)
After hearing complaints, City Council President Darrell Clark proposed reducing maximum fines under the 11 o'clock law, but Oh and leaders of the Chinese Restaurant Association said that didn't solve the threat of unequal enforcement.
The lawsuit was filed by attorneys at the law firm Pepper Hamilton and by the Asian American Legal Defense Fund.