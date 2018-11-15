Three plaintiffs — Bi Wen Liu, who owned China Clover restaurant near Wayne Junction; Xiu Ju Zhuang, who owned DY's Express in South Philly; and Ling Lin, who owned Good Taste Restaurant in West Philly's Cobbs Creek section — said they have been forced to close by the costs of coping with selective enforcement of the law,. Two others said they have been forced to sell their restaurants. "The unconstitutionally vague 11 p.m. ordinance and its selective enforcement" has cost restaurant owners "thousands of dollars in fines as a result of discriminatory code violation notices," the suit adds.