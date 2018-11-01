The board of the new DuPont, based in the Wilmington area, will include Breen's choice as CEO, veteran DuPont specialty-products chief Marc Doyle; Eleuthere I. du Pont, who has headed the founding family's Longwood Foundation after serving as a senior manager at his mother's family business, Wawa Inc.; Alexander M. Cutler, former chairman of Eaton Corp. and a longtime DuPont director; Rajiv L. Gupta, Breen's fellow adviser at New Mountain Capital, who sold Philadelphia's former Rohm & Haas to Dow in 2009; Luther C. Kissam IV, chairman and CEO of Albemarle Corp., the largest U.S.-based producer of lithium and a rival of Philadelphia-based FMC Corp.'s Livent lithium spin-off; Ruby R. Chandy, a former executive at Pall Corp.; Raymond J. Milchovich, former CEO at Foster Wheeler AG; and Steven Sterin, a former executive at Andeavor.