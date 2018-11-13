DowDuPont expects to pay for the DuPont Co. bonds and other debt with a massive note sale of its own. The company plans to pay down $2 billion in debt at its planned Michigan-based Dow Chemical spin-off; reduce debt by $10 billion at Wilmington-based Corteva Agriscience, the new company formed by Dow and DuPont pesticide and genetically-modified seed businesses (Corteva is also taking on $6 billion in the companies' pension obligations); and finance up to $3 billion in share buybacks. Dow and DuPont will still owe many billions. "This is a process, not a single event," says DuPont spokesman Gregg Schmidt.