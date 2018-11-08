DuPont Transportation Advanced Polymers said this morning it will build a new $80 million factory in the Yangtze River International Chemical Industrial Park, in Zhangjiagang, Jiangsu province, China, a sign its parent DuPont Co. plans to continue expanding in China in the face of current trade tensions and following the company's plan split-off from DowDuPont next Spring.
The plant will supply DuPont Zytel nylon engineering plastics, Delrin acetal resins, Hystrel polyesters, Multibase elastomers, and other thermoplastics, lubricants and silicones to "customers in transportation, electronics, industrial and consumer products markets," DuPont said. The plant is expected to open in stages from 2020-3.
"This investment reinforces our commitment to China and the Asian market where we see strong growth potential across our businesses," delivering "high-growth end uses in a cost-effective" way, with the "cooperation of the Zhangjigang (municipal) government," Randy Stone, president of DuPont Transportation & Advanced Polymers, said in a statement.
He expects China electric and hybrid automakers to buy more from the plant as they produce more cars. The company has plants worldwide and has also stepped up its U.S. investments, Stone added.
DuPont and its affiliates have expanded rapidly in China as the nation became the world's leading industrial producer since the 1970s. Despite industrial espionage by Chinese interests seeking to acquire Western manufacturing secrets and trade tensions that have flared since President Trump adopted a harder line than his predecessors, big U.S. manufacturers are signalling they expect to continue growing in that country.
DuPont opened its largest engineering plastics plant in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China, two years ago. Its sister DowDuPont pesticide and seed company, Corteva, has also expanded in China recently, as has Dow Chemical Co., which plans to spin off from DowDuPont in the Spring.