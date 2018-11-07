Snyder says he's thinking of his paint posterity as well as his peers. "We had the opportunity here to build the biggest, most modern coatings and colors lab in the world. I wanted to make sure we built a place where, 10 years from now, 20 years from now, it's going to be a very functional, very effective lab facility. I don't want my successor to be thinking, 'What was he thinking?'" I asked if that happened to him a lot at the Experimental Station. He laughed, and noted that facilities change with the times.