JetPay Inc., an Allentown-based payment processing and hiring software company, has agreed to be acquired by NCR Corp., an Atlanta company that makes payment equipment and ATMs, for $184 million, or $5.05 a share.
The sale price is triple JetPay's recent market value, but below the $6 a share JetPay was valued at in its initial public stock offering in 2012.
JetPay investors including Flexpoint Ford and Larry Stone have agreed to support the deal, which was announced Monday.
Bipin Shah founded JetPay after raising at least $179 million from investors including Jonathan Lubert of Philadelphia-based JL Squared and New York banks to purchase Allentown-based AD Computer Corp. and Payroll Tax Filing Services Inc.; Jet Pay LLC of Dallas, and Electronic Merchant Systems of Cleveland. He combined them into a "one-stop" payments company.
Shah developed the MAC Card debit and payment system for the former CoreStates Financial Corp. (now First Data Corp.'s BuyPass), and also started Genpass (now part of US Bank) and Gensar (Chase Paymentech). JetPay was previously based in Berwyn.