Too bad that "from a security perspective, the most problematic and risky class of electronic voting systems are those that employ direct recording electronic, DRE, machines," Penn professor Matt Blaze testified in hearings before the Republican-run U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee last year. "The design of DREs makes them inherently difficult to secure." The machines' complete dependence on their enabling software without a backup paper record "not only has the potential to alter the vote tally, but can make it impossible to conduct a meaningful recount, or even to detect that an attack has occurred, after the fact," Blaze said.