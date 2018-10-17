Another 1,725 will be cut as the company closes warehouses in Lancaster and in Roanoke, Va., and Greenville, Tenn., after the 2019 Christmas shopping season. Qurate, which currently employs around 27,000 in the U.S., western Europe and east Asia, also plans to hire at least 1,200 starting in 2019 at a new "fulfillment center" in Bethlehem, where Zulily already has a separate warehouse, spokeswoman Maureen Siman said. Zuily began work on its fulfillment center there before Qurate bought the company in 2015. Qurate is also closing HSN's Ingenious Designs facility on Long Island.