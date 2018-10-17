Qurate Retail Group, the West Chester company that owns the QVC home-shopping service, plans to shut its QVC warehouse in Lancaster and end more than 2,000 jobs over the next two years as it moves to consolidate its recent purchases of St. Petersburg-based TV-shopping rival HSN and Seattle-based online-shopping service Zulily.
Shares rose in mid-morning trading to $22.20, up 1.2 percent, but down from a peak of over $28 in February.
The move includes 350 job cuts today. Most of those are at HSN offices in St. Petersburg, Fla. and on Long Island, N.Y., which will be "streamlined" as Qurate consolidates purchasing and warehousing operations. "A smaller number" of Qurate and QVC employees at its headquarters and video studios in West Chester will also lose their jobs, the company said. Employees said they expect to learn if their jobs are gone later today.
Another 1,725 will be cut as the company closes warehouses in Lancaster and in Roanoke, Va., and Greenville, Tenn., after the 2019 Christmas shopping season. Qurate, which currently employs around 27,000 in the U.S., western Europe and east Asia, also plans to hire at least 1,200 starting in 2019 at a new "fulfillment center" in Bethlehem, where Zulily already has a separate warehouse, spokeswoman Maureen Siman said. Zuily began work on its fulfillment center there before Qurate bought the company in 2015. Qurate is also closing HSN's Ingenious Designs facility on Long Island.
The changes include a management consolidation. Steve Hofmann, currently QVC US president, is leaving the company Friday and won't be replaced. Mary Campbell, chief merchandising officer, will head merchandising and marketing for the company's combined operations. HSN president Mike Fitzharris will take on responsibilities for combined video platform expansion and distribution, as well as HSN content operations in St. Petersburg.
Qurate, which says it grossed $8.5 billion in revenues shipping more than 170 million items through its TV and online channels last year, is also looking to reduce its focus on the warehouse business over time: the company said it "will evolve to a leased (instead of) owned model for many of its fulfillment facilities, to increase flexibility and reduce longer term capital requirements."
The company expects its "streamlining" will speed delivery, and help add programming and products, chief executive Mike George said in a statement. The big focus is on "digital transformation," he added
The company will combine QVC and HSN, the two largest home-shopping TV channels, into a single business unit, QXH, though there will still be separate brands and a reduced HSN presence at its old Fort Lauderdale headquarters.
Qurate hopes to save $40 million from the immediate job cuts, offset by at least $40 million in severance and restructuring expenses. The company expects total savings will rise to $120-125 million a year with the warehouse consolidations by 2022, along with more than $200 million in HSN cuts and savings previously announced. The company will also spend another $230 million on new facilities and warehouse automation (robots, logistics) and other shipping upgrades, plus an eventual $20 million a year extra for leasing warehouses instead of operating its own.