Talend, a Redwood, Calif. company that sells data-integration enterprise software to clients including General Electric and Domino's Pizza, says it has agreed to pay $60 million for Stitch, a Philadelphia-based company whose system helps clients move information to remote cloud-based data warehouses without hiring data-integration specialists. The deal should close before the end of the year.
"Stitch will work as an efficient high-volume way to acquire new cloud customers" who need "data integration, transformation, cleaning, preparing and cataloging," said Talend CEO Mike Tuchen in a statement. Stitch split off from the former RJMetrics in 2016.
Stitch will join Talend as the Stitch Data Loader brand. Stitch CEO and cofounder Jake Stein will run it as a senior vice president, reporting to Tuchen.
Talend products, which speed user data to warehouses run by Amazon Web Systems (AWS), Azure, Google and others, "complement ours," said Stitch CEO and cofounder Jake Stein. With more companies seeking faster data transfer to feed business analytics, "we become the only vendor that can serve all levels of the market and all users of cloud analytics."
Stitch took about 30 of RJMetrics' 70 employees when it was set up in the summer of 2016. The rest, including cofounder Robert J. Moore, who at first hosted the firm in his Collingswood garage, joined Magento Analytics, now part of Adobe.
Backed by $16.5 million from Silicon Valley-based August Capital Trinity Ventures and SoftTech in 2014, plus an early $1.2 million round from Wharton Prof. Kartik Hosanagar, Paoli-based DuckDuckGo.com boss Gabriel Weinberg and Fab.com's Jason Goldberg, among others.
RJMetrics had hoped to go public but had trouble boosting profits amid growing competition, leading to its split and the later profitable sale of both successor businesses.
Stitch employs 33, all of whom are offered jobs at Talend, reports Roberto Torres at Technical.ly