Stitch took about 30 of RJMetrics' 70 employees when it was set up in the summer of 2016. The rest, including cofounder Robert J. Moore, who at first hosted the firm in his Collingswood garage, joined Magento Analytics, now part of Adobe.



Backed by $16.5 million from Silicon Valley-based August Capital Trinity Ventures and SoftTech in 2014, plus an early $1.2 million round from Wharton Prof. Kartik Hosanagar, Paoli-based DuckDuckGo.com boss Gabriel Weinberg and Fab.com's Jason Goldberg, among others.

RJMetrics had hoped to go public but had trouble boosting profits amid growing competition, leading to its split and the later profitable sale of both successor businesses.