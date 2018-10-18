Trump in a statement Wednesday said the U.S. is withdrawing from the Universal Postal Union, a multinational group the U.S. cofounded to standardize and reduce global postal rates. American companies complained that the agreement in its current form penalizes makers and sellers in developed countries like the U.S., and gave unfair advantage to merchants in low-wage countries such as China, who use postage subsidized by importing countries like the U.S. to increase one-item sales through Internet markets. The rates have been structured in such a way that Amazon and other shippers often charge more to ship goods between U.S. locations than it costs to order them from China.