The first tenants have moved into the new University City Science Center lab spaces at 3675 Market St., on the edge of the former UC High School complex, where developers hope success will spawn additional construction and what amounts to a new city center to for medical tech companies.
There's still plenty of room. Managers are trying to lure a Fortune 500-sized tenant with ties to the big neighboring medical-research institutions for a big bloc of space in the building's upper floors, says Steve Zarrilli, the former Safeguard Scientifics chief who now runs the Science Center.
Maybe someone like Johnson and Johnson, who Penn scientists are urging to upgrade its new JPOD meeting center into a full-fledged JLABS research-and-startup center? Or Novartis, sponsor of Penn scientists' pioneering Kymirah T-cell cancer therapy start-up and other genomics efforts.
If Zarrilli and other insiders know which company has the inside lane for the space, they weren't telling me on a walk-through earlier this week, in advance of the grand opening with Mayor Kenney and other celebrities on Friday.
The space, replacing older labs at 3711 Market St. and 3624 Market St., is run by Massachusetts-based Cambridge Innovation Center, which has similar sites in cities across the U.S.; this location is CIC Philadelphia. The lab operator, BioLabs, is also based in the Boston area. The center announced CIC would open the Philly center earlier this year, with memberships at $2,500 a month, about four times what the simpler labs charged — a sign of rising demand as made-in-West Philly gene therapies attracts investors from China, Boston, and Silicon Valley, as well as $50 million earmarked for faculty startups in April by Penn's Board of Trustees.
CIC, which also has sites in St. Louis, Miami and the Netherlands, is headed by Tim Rowe, partner in Cambridge, Mass., and Reston, Va., venture capital firm New Atlantic Ventures. BioLabs is headed by Johannes Fruehauf, partner in BioInnovation Capital, of Boston.
CIC says there are 30 smaller tenants already signed up, including, for example, Panorama Medicine, which moved here from a WeWork location. Its Ph.D. founders, Mingfu Zhu, Childrens' Hospital of Pennsylvnaia genomics Prof. Yi Xing (formerly of UCLA), and Douglas Black promise to "leverage their expertise in computing to accelerate drug discoveries using genomics."
Others include Backstage Capital, Brazen Philly and Stimulus, which promote women and other non-traditional entrepreneurs.
The higher rates are a sign of rising demand for high-quality lab space by hopeful startups connected to CHOP, Drexel and the Wistar Institute. Indeed, CIC's new open-plan labs resemble the entire floors of cooperative space in Wistar's gleaming facilities on Spruce Street four blocks to the south.
As with residential gentrification, the upgraded labs, services and prices have the side effect of squeezing out humbler entrepreneurs. Brianna Wronko, a 2017 Penn grad whose nine-person start-up was among 19 companies forced to leave the old Science Center labs, said she's since located temporary space at Thomas Jefferson University. Zarrilli says Penn and city officials are working on long-term solutions for less-well-funded start-ups.