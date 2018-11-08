The space, replacing older labs at 3711 Market St. and 3624 Market St., is run by Massachusetts-based Cambridge Innovation Center, which has similar sites in cities across the U.S.; this location is CIC Philadelphia. The lab operator, BioLabs, is also based in the Boston area. The center announced CIC would open the Philly center earlier this year, with memberships at $2,500 a month, about four times what the simpler labs charged — a sign of rising demand as made-in-West Philly gene therapies attracts investors from China, Boston, and Silicon Valley, as well as $50 million earmarked for faculty startups in April by Penn's Board of Trustees.