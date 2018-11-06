In 2016, federal Judge C. Darnell Jones II dismissed Danon's federal wrongful-firing claim. But last year a federal appeals court ruled Danon could still make a retaliation claim under provisions of the Dodd-Frank financial reform law of 2010. Vanguard had argued that Dodd-Frank didn't apply to Danon because he hadn't complained to the SEC before he was fired. But in March, Danon filed an amended complaint, "asserting that he has discovered documents that disclose that his termination date was after he reported to the SEC in May 2013," so Danon has a basis for his complaint and it can proceed, magistrate judge Lynne Sitarski ruled Monday in granting Danon's request.