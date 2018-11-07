Reading Terminal Market fixture 12th Street Cantina, which introduced many Philadelphians to Mexican food, has closed after 36 years.
Michele Leff said she wanted to focus on the busy 12th Street Catering, based in Powleton Village. "I am completely buried and felt this was the right time to make this move," she said. The catering company serves a broad menu, not just Mexican food.
Leff and husband David Fetkewicz for a time also ran stands at the Manayunk and Chestnut Hill Farmers Markets and co-owned a popular restaurant called Zocalo near Drexel University's campus.
Reading Terminal management offered no word on a replacement tenant.