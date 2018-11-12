There's been a change of plans at the British Chip Shop in downtown Haddonfield, where people have been getting their bangers and mash on for eight years.
It won't close after all next month.
Owner Gary Coleman says a deal has been struck with Ian and Kate Whitfield and the restaurant will remain open after what he says will be a "seamless transition" on Dec. 1
Ian Whitfield is a chef whose previous stops include Haddonfield's Braise 116, the Dublin Square pubs in South Jersey, and the now-closed Indian Mills Pizza in Shamong, which despite its name offered fish and chips.
Coleman says Whitfield will expand the menu to include pasties and baked goods.
The restaurant opened in July 2010 as an adjunct of the English Gardener, Coleman's gift shop across Kings Highway. Coleman, who turned 65 in August, said he had planned to close the eatery and devote more time to the lower-pressured gift shop.
Coleman and stepson Edward Strojan also own Victoria Freehouse, a bar-restaurant, in Old City Philadelphia.