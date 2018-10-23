As you face the stores, to the left will be a Paris Baguette, a bakery cafe, at 1717 Chestnut. Next to it, replacing Buffalo Exchange, will be a new branch of the University City hot spot specialist Ochatto. To its right will be Cava, a Mediterranean fast-casual making its debut in the area. To the right are the existing businesses: GNC, Ciao Pizza, and Chestnut Street Philly Bagels.