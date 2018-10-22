Elizabeth Yee, who last headed the pastry department at the Rittenhouse Hotel (Lacroix, Bar 201, Mary Cassatt Tea Room), has joined Walnut Street Cafe at the FMC Tower in Cira Centre South as executive pastry chef and baker. Yee, 30, was studying math at Drexel University when she decided to turn her hobby into a career. She trained recently with Walnut Street's Melissa Weller, who is leaving to focus on a new project in New York.