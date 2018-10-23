Ask anyone who's been to a wedding at such places as the Downtown Club, Vie, Tendenza, or Cescaphe and you know caterer Joe Volpe's food is That Good. His crew runs the cozy Cooperage on the Seventh Street side of the Curtis Center, across from Jewelers Row, and the happy hour deals pack 'em in. You're looking for teeny-tiny bites? Look elsewhere. The $5 snack menu includes fries generously topped with steak and Whiz, plus fish tacos accompanied by salad. Add the $4 beer specials, $5 wines, and $6 well-drinks, and it's a gem.