Happy hour comes with a hint of romance, courtesy of the lantern-lit vibe at this antiques-filled taproom in Old City. Royal Boucherie just launched its happy hour Oct. 29, and specials are simple: $7 glasses of Loire Valley red and white, prosecco on tap, $4 draft beers, $7 bartenders' choice cocktails (they dictate the mixers, while you call the spirit), and half-price snacks from the menu. That means chef Nick Elmi's signature pork-stuffed fried olives are only $3.50, and the steamed P.E.I. mussels, chicken liver on toast, and fried squash sticks are $5, as is my favorite: the shaved veal and pork belly with garlic aioli, anchovy, and cornichon on seeded rye.