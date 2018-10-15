Two weeks after disclosing a deal to open a HipCityVeg location at Suburban Square in Ardmore — the vegan fast-casual's first spot on the Main Line — owner Nicole Marquis tells me of a second deal:
It's for 200 N. Radnor-Chester Rd. in Villanova, replacing HubBub coffee. Doug Green and Casey Pollock of MSC Retail represented both landlord and tenant in the deal. The center also includes Honeygrow and Estia Taverna.
Marquis expects it to open in June, shortly after Ardmore's debut.
She says she has lease-signings on the way for other locations, primarily in the Washington, D.C., metro — a follow-up of the HCV location that opened in mid-2016 in the District's Chinatown.
HipCityVeg took off quickly from its debut in April 2012 on 18th Street near Rittenhouse Square. Subsequently, Marquis rolled out outlets on 40th Street in West Philly, on Broad Street in Center City, and at Spruce Street Harbor Park on Penn's Landing.