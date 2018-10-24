Craig LaBan: Well, of course, last year's dining guide was all about the suburbs! I put more than 4,000 miles on my car scouting more than 180 recommendations from Chester County to South Jersey, so I decided this year to stay a bit closer to home. There were, nonetheless, a number of suburban classics noted in this year's edition, too, in Pennsylvania (Margaret Kuo's, Eve's Lunch, Han Dynasty, Pica's) and in New Jersey, where such veterans as Sagami, Ponzio's, Library II, Donkey's Place, and Corinne's Place were singled out. But there were many I could not find room for, so here are seven more great suburban classics that have been serving consistent excellence across a wide range of styles for at least 10 years. (For more complete capsule reviews of 16 restaurants, click here.)