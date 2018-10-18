Ever since then, it kind of stuck with me — the business aspect. That's a huge part. Why do restaurants fail? Why do chefs come and go like that? Every chef wants to own a restaurant, but if you don't understand the back side — if you don't understand the business model — you're setting yourself up to fail almost. If you don't do the math before you open, how many seats, how many turns, price-point, your market … everything. If you don't think about, if you don't obsess about it, how are you going to succeed?