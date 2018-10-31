Opening menu includes pastas (such as Bolognese with buccatini; cavatelli with crispy duck, roncal cheese, and rutabaga; and gnocchi with roasted sunchoke, Swiss chard, ricotta, and onion soubise) and mains such as scallops; a 5-ounce ribeye served with broccoli, whipped Époisses, and Bordelaise; and a homespun creation called crepes Michelle, a savory riff on his mom's recipe using leftovers — it's chicken, mushrooms, tarragon, Gruyere, and chicken-skin crumbles.