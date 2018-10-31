Something new and elegant in Jenkintown:
Chef Mike Jenkins, a Di Bruno's cheesemonger-turned-Garces executive chef, and Melody Lauletta, who, after managing with Garces, helped Nick Elmi open ITV on East Passyunk, have taken over the longtime Mirna's Cafe at 417 Old York Rd.
They're behind a simple but elegant American BYOB with a seasonal menu called Keep, opening Nov. 2.
Opening menu includes pastas (such as Bolognese with buccatini; cavatelli with crispy duck, roncal cheese, and rutabaga; and gnocchi with roasted sunchoke, Swiss chard, ricotta, and onion soubise) and mains such as scallops; a 5-ounce ribeye served with broccoli, whipped Époisses, and Bordelaise; and a homespun creation called crepes Michelle, a savory riff on his mom's recipe using leftovers — it's chicken, mushrooms, tarragon, Gruyere, and chicken-skin crumbles.
(Not surprisingly, cheese factors into much of the menu.)
Hours are 5 to 10 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday. Reservations went up on OpenTable on Oct. 31.