Lorenzo & Sons Pizza — the South Street-rooted, wee-hours slice shop known for its pizzas the size of a large SUV tire — has a deal to set up at Citizens Bank Park in the 2019 season, owner Giuseppe Pulizzi told me.

The Phillies made an off-season move to trade away the McFadden's sports bar — which opened with the stadium in 2004 — in favor of a food hall as part of a redevelopment of the Pattison Avenue frontage. I told you in September that Shake Shack was among the new tenants. Other tenants are TBA.

Although Shake Shack and Lorenzo & Sons have stands across the parking lot inside the Wells Fargo Center, this outlet will have a larger footprint.

A Philly taco, made by wrapping a slice of pizza from Lorenzo & Sons around a cheesesteak from Jim’s Steaks.
MICHAEL KLEIN / Staff
Lorenzo's, at 305 South St., traces its roots to 1970 with the rise of South Street as a tourist destination.

Its 28-inch slices, when wrapped around a cheesesteak from Jim's Steaks at Fourth and South Street, form a culinary experience known as a Philly taco.

Pulizzi also has a Lorenzo's location in downtown West Chester.

Construction has begun on the Citizens Bank Park renovations, but the Phillies have yet to comment officially on details of the expansion.

Giuseppe “Joe” Poluzzi at Lorenzo & Sons in West Chester.
MICHAEL KLEIN / Staff
