Lorenzo & Sons Pizza — the South Street-rooted, wee-hours slice shop known for its pizzas the size of a large SUV tire — has a deal to set up at Citizens Bank Park in the 2019 season, owner Giuseppe Pulizzi told me.
The Phillies made an off-season move to trade away the McFadden's sports bar — which opened with the stadium in 2004 — in favor of a food hall as part of a redevelopment of the Pattison Avenue frontage. I told you in September that Shake Shack was among the new tenants. Other tenants are TBA.
Although Shake Shack and Lorenzo & Sons have stands across the parking lot inside the Wells Fargo Center, this outlet will have a larger footprint.
Lorenzo's, at 305 South St., traces its roots to 1970 with the rise of South Street as a tourist destination.
Its 28-inch slices, when wrapped around a cheesesteak from Jim's Steaks at Fourth and South Street, form a culinary experience known as a Philly taco.
Pulizzi also has a Lorenzo's location in downtown West Chester.
Construction has begun on the Citizens Bank Park renovations, but the Phillies have yet to comment officially on details of the expansion.