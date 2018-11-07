The Philly area has a series of Italian BYOBs run by Albanian entrepreneurs who immigrated to Italy after the fall of communism and secured restaurant jobs there, eventually taking their skills to the United States. Vera Çorja Bodi and Afrim Bodi, with sons Erjon and Endrit, have set up this white-tablecloth Italian BYOB on the former site of Little Tuna, which is now in Lindenwold. Verona really is the baby of Endrit Bodi, 24, who previously managed the family's La Vecchia Fontana in Avalon, while also juggling criminal-justice studies at Temple University and waiting tables at Kitchen Consigliere in Collingswood. Chef Artur Haxhiu, who trained at Le Cordon Bleu in Athens and worked all over Europe, offers the familiar Italian fare as well as a few surprises, including a clever appetizer of creamy burrata with peach and crispy prosciutto, and a killer cheesecake for dessert. It's open daily for lunch and dinner; figure on $65 a couple for dinner.