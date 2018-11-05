Restaurateurs Michael Solomonov and Steven Cook — riding high these days with the cookbook Israeli Soul — have yet another project on the horizon.
They're looking at a spring 2019 debut for a still-unnamed, all-day eatery at the Harper, the 24-story apartment tower from Pearl Properties that will encompass much of the 1800 blocks of Chestnut and Sansom Streets, fronting on 19th Street. It's the site of the former Boyd Theater.
A rep for Cook N Solo said the concept has not been finalized.
I reported in summer 2017 that a high-end Spanish restaurant called Tatel had signed on for the Chestnut Street side.
Cook and Solomonov– who also own Zahav, Abe Fisher, the Rooster, Goldie, Dizengoff, and shares of Federal Donuts — has at least two other irons in the fire: a restaurant planned for the 1200 block of Sansom Street (next to Fergie's) and a spin-off of Zahav in Kensington.
Their rep had no further information.