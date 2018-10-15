Zahav's Michael Solomonov sure is making the rounds with his new Israeli Soul cookbook.
Catch him at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 16 on Rachael Ray's show (6ABC), where Ray kvells about the restaurant ("my favorite restaurant maybe in the entire world").
"If you happen to live in Philly, or anywhere within 500 miles of Philly, you should go to Zahav and all of these other places," she says, holding up a cue card with his restaurants listed.
"Sounds like we have a tour guide for Philadelphia when you guys decide to come," Solomonov says to the audience.
He then demos the falafel recipe served at Goldie, the casual spot at 1526 Sansom St.
Solomonov and business partner Steve Cook, meanwhile, will appear at the Williams-Sonoma store at the Bellevue (Broad and Walnut Streets) from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 19.
See a clip here.