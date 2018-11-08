Niall Murphy, who tended bar seemingly forever at Fergie's in Center City (10 years), has gone solo, taking over an old Kensington deli and, over the course of more than a year, converting it into a neighborhood bar.
Sutton's opens Nov. 9 at 1706 N. Fifth St., two doors from St. Benjamin Brewing Co.
Kensington's industrial past figures into the look (old maps, exposed brick, zinc bar), as well as the name.
The Suttons co-owned Franklin Iron Works, at Front Street and Girard Avenue. "I want to tell the story of the neighorhood," says Murphy, a native of the Irish town of Carlow, south of Dublin. He's been in the States for 18 years.
Chef Katie Murphy, last at Girard, offers a simple menu of house-made soft pretzels, fried pickles, tots, crispy curry cauliflower, poutine, mac and cheese, crispy quinoa salad, a Cobb salad, rye pierogies, and fish and chips. Her vegetarian/vegan selections include a pulled port sandwich. Yes, port, as in portabella.
Full bar includes 12 draft lines — 10 beer, a cocktail, and a wine.
Hours are 4 p.m. to closing daily.