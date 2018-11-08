Niall Murphy, who tended bar seemingly forever at Fergie's in Center City (10 years), has gone solo, taking over an old Kensington deli and, over the course of more than a year, converting it into a neighborhood bar.

Sutton's opens Nov. 9 at 1706 N. Fifth St., two doors from St. Benjamin Brewing Co.

Bar at Sutton’s, during the final construction.
MICHAEL KLEIN / Staff
Kensington's industrial past figures into the look (old maps, exposed brick, zinc bar), as well as the name.

The Suttons co-owned Franklin Iron Works, at Front Street and Girard Avenue. "I want to tell the story of the neighorhood," says Murphy, a native of the Irish town of Carlow, south of Dublin. He's been in the States for 18 years.

Fish and chips at Sutton’s.
MICHAEL KLEIN / Staff
Chef Katie Murphy, last at Girard, offers a simple menu of house-made soft pretzels, fried pickles, tots, crispy curry cauliflower, poutine, mac and cheese, crispy quinoa salad, a Cobb salad, rye pierogies, and fish and chips. Her vegetarian/vegan selections include a pulled port sandwich. Yes, port, as in portabella.

Full bar includes 12 draft lines — 10 beer, a cocktail, and a wine.

Hours are 4 p.m. to closing daily.

Sutton’s, 1706 N. Fifth St.
MICHAEL KLEIN / Staff
