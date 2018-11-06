These are heady days for restaurants. Growth has been staggering — not only in the city, where the boom has radiated from Center City to the fringe neighborhoods, but to the suburbs, where for example King of Prussia has added nearly 5,000 restaurant seats in the last two years.
Driving the growth, of course, is the overall economy and general consumer optimism. On the flip side of this, the low unemployment has challenged restaurateurs with finding qualified workers for both the front of the house and the kitchen.
Even though openings are far outpacing closings and restaurants are opening in seemingly every new building, there are a few large, high-profile vacancies out there. Take the former Garces Trading Company at 1111 Locust St., which closed in July amid the Garces bankruptcy. Or 1600 Market St., which hasn't housed a restaurant before.
So I'll put this one out to you. We do have many restaurants. But what do we need? What don't we need? Add your thoughts to the comments.