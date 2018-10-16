Real Food Eatery, a fast-casual bowl/platter specialist with a healthful focus, opens its third location on Tuesday, Oct. 16 at 4040 City Ave., where it will serve from breakfast through dinnertime in the shopping center next to the Wynnefield Target store near Monument Road.
It's a former Starbucks.
With the opening comes a new menu being offered also at the two Center City locations — 207 S. 16th St. (open for lunch and dinner) and 1700 Market St. (open from breakfast through dinner).
The menu includes eight new bowls, including raita chicken and umami kale, as well as sweet-potato pancakes on the breakfast menu.
Though customers can customize their bowls, owners Mike Mangold and John Colasante said many simply want a signature bowl with predetermined ingredients.
The City Avenue hours are 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Friday and 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.