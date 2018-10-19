Fast-casual chain Shake Shack has set Tuesday, Oct. 23 as the opening of its shop on the southeast corner of 12th and Chestnut Streets, where it will occupy the space that last was Philly Cupcake.
Added to the Shack that opened in March in Marlton Commons, this will be the seventh location in the Philadelphia metro, including 20th and Sansom Streets in Center City (which opened in 2012), two at King of Prussia Mall, 3200 Chestnut St. in University City, and one inside the Wells Fargo Center.
Additional Shacks are on the way to Garden State Park in Cherry Hill and Citizens Bank Park in South Philadelphia.
The new store's soft opening on Oct. 22 will send proceeds to the Attic Youth Center, a nonprofit dedicated to creating opportunities for Philadelphia's LGBTQ youth. (RSVP is required.)
Doug Green of MSC Retail, who represents Shake Shack's real estate interests in the Philadelphia market, said the 12th and Chestnut intersection "represented the confluence of everything Shake Shack looks for in an urban location — strong daytime population, seven-day-per-week shopping cotenancy, and a neighborhood that is in high growth mode" for residents. Paige Jaffe of CBRE represented the building owner.
The site is a block from the East Market development and the forthcoming Fashion District Philadelphia (nee The Gallery). Target, PetSmart, and Fine Wine & Good Spirits are on the same block.
Food-wise, the area is home to new locations of Iron Hill, Honeygrow, Luke's Lobster, Wrap Shack, and Devon & Blakely (plus Mom's Organic Market) on 11th Street, and it's a block from MilkBoy.