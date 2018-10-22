Steak 48, a family run steakhouse with locations in Houston and Chicago, has signed a deal for a splashy restaurant at the Atlantic Building across from the Kimmel Center at Broad and Spruce Streets, encompassing the spaces occupied formerly by Ted's Montana Grill and Ruth's Chris.
Steak 48 won't open for about a year, according to Oliver Badgio, chief brand officer for Scottsdale, Ariz.-based Prime Steak Concepts.
By then, it will join a Center City steakhouse lineup that will include a Del Frisco's Grille expected to open by the end of 2018 at the new Cambria Hotel just up the street.
Badgio said the Steak 48 would resemble the Chicago location, with floor-to-ceiling glass framing the open kitchen. Large windows will look out to the Broad Street frontage. Rather than one large dining room, the restaurant will be "a collection of intimate spaces," he said.
Brothers Jeff and Mike Mastro also own three other restaurants in Arizona — a seafooder called Ocean 44 and a steakhouse called Dominick's in Scottsdale, as well as Steak 44 in Phoenix.
They made the meatery scene with the Mastro's Steakhouse and Mastro's Ocean Club brands, now owned by Landry's, parent company of Morton's.
