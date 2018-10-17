During a 10th-wedding-anniversary trip to Toronto, they visited North America's first board-game cafe, Snakes & Lattes. "I was just amazed at how they make it accessible to people," he said. "I started doing research, and I went to about a dozen different board-game cafes to get a sense of how people were implementing the model, and it just seems like it would be a great fit in Philadelphia. So right before the end of the year, I pulled the trigger on the lease."