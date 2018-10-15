Two Eagles Cafe might be deep in the heart of South Philadelphia, but the Eagles in the name have nothing to do with the ones who play at the Linc.
It is a nod to the birthplaces of Nadire and Rudi Karaj's three children — one in Albania (Eduard) and two in the United States (Neta and Ina). Both nations' symbols are eagles, see.
Nadire worked for Wawa for 13 years, while Rudi is in the construction business, and built the diner himself in his spare time and with extra cash. "It took us awhile," Rudi Karaj told me. "We bought the buildings [including the house next door] and went to work. Every time we had something extra, we did more work. This is the American dream."
Inside, it's light and airy with a mixture of brick walls and wood-clad walls. One wall is decorated with plaques of city names. There's an adorable fenced-in patio out back.
Menu at Two Eagles, which opened earlier this month at 20th and Reed Streets in Point Breeze, balances American and Albanian specialties.
It opens at 6 a.m. with eggs, sandwiches, omelets, French toast, pancakes, and waffles.
For lunch, there are sandwiches including cheesesteaks, clubs, and hoagies) as well as crepes, the meatballs known as qofte (in a tomato sauce with fries and yogurt dill sauce); pulled pork topped with poached egg, shredded Parmesan, and hollandaise over toasted bread; goat-cheese polenta topped with pulled pork; and fergese (like an Albanian shakshuka with a baked egg served with toast in a cast-iron skillet atop a sauce of chunky tomatoes and bell peppers).
Hours are in flux. Right now, it's open from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Saturday, though Sunday hours may be forthcoming.