Springfield Township, Montgomery County, not exactly a hotbed of restaurant activity, will getting a major boost next spring with the opening of a mixed-use development at 909 E. Willow Grove Ave. in the Wyndmoor section. (It's hard by Chestnut Hill, a few blocks across the city border.)
The project — dubbed 909 Willow — will include Enza, a family-friendly pizza-centric restaurant (with liquor license) from Zavino Hospitality Group (owner of Zavino and Tredici); a coffee house called Locals, a community-driven coffee house; Captain Andy's Market, specializing in produce, meats, and seafood; and (to work it all off) Pure Barre. Ten two-bedroom condos will be upstairs.
Enza's front men will be Jay Overcash, who lives in the neighborhood, and chef Steve Gonzalez, a Vetri alum who nine years ago was opening chef at Zavino (13th and Sansom Streets). Menu will include thin-and-crispy pizzas, pastas, and vegetable-forward dishes. Groundswell Design Group is doing the indoor and outdoor look.
Zavino's Greg Dodge says Enza is partly informed by what he considers to be shortcomings with Anthony's Coal-Fired Pizza, a popular chain found in the suburbs. "We think they're doing a very good job," he said. "We just don't think it has enough salad choices and enough wine choices."
Wyndmoor's Scott and Alana Davis will run Locals, which in addition to the coffee menu will have a bagel bar.
Captain Andy's Market, run by Andrew Peszka, will sell prepared foods in addition to produce, meats, seafood, and groceries.
Gabe Amzallag of MSC Retail was leasing agent for both tenants and landlord in the Captain Andy's Market and Locals transactions. Andrew Shpigel of MSC Retail was the leasing agent on the tenant side for Pure Barre.