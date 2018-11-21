The beloved German-style Christmas market returns on Thanksgiving this year, and will feature more than 80 vendors. Purchase glass ornaments from Europe for your tree and artisan crafts for your loved ones before stopping for a cup of hot mulled wine and a tasty bratwurst to keep you warm. The market will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, and then from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve. 1500 Arch St.; philachristmas.com