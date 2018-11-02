Get ready for steaming mugs of mulled wine and twinkling holiday lights because Christmas Village in Philadelphia is returning to LOVE Park on Thanksgiving. It will run through Christmas Eve, with a preview weekend happening on Nov. 17 and 18.
The village will officially open after the annual Thanksgiving Parade on Thursday, Nov. 22 at 9 a.m. The opening ceremony takes place on Sunday, Nov. 25. The market will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve.
This year, the market will feature over 80 international and local merchants. Visitors can purchase everything from ornaments to toys to apparel and home goods. The outdoor grill hut will also return, where bratwursts and schnitzels will be served on rolls. One of the village's most popular dishes, raclette, will also be returning.
The Made in Philadelphia market, now in its 4th season, opens in Dilworth Park on Nov. 17, featuring over 50 local artisans, designers, crafters and confectioneries. It will run through Jan. 1.
New vendors this year include French Toast Bites, Kremen Art and Chardonnay Go Board Game. Visitors can also watch live crafting demonstrations and warm up with hot cocoa and cider, plus a variety of sausages, pretzels, funnel cake, Belgian fries, skewers and more.
The carousel will also be running and rides cost $3 each.
Made in Philadelphia will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. The market will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Black Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve and closed on Christmas.