Los Campesinos! arrived a decade ago with the indelible riffs and exuberant shouting of "You! Me! Dancing!" from their debut, Hold On Now, Youngster… The song found its way into the hearts of twee indie kids and, later, into a Bud commercial. In true Ramones fashion, the young septet all adopted the surname Campesino when they formed the band at university in Wales. While subsequent albums haven't reached the giddy heights of the two 2008 albums being celebrated Friday at Union Transfer (We are Beautiful, We are Doomed was the speedy second one), they have been full of wry, wordy tunes rich in joyful cynicism, and last year's Sick Scenes was excellent. — Steve Klinge