This year's cabin features cocktails crafted with Maker's Mark bourbon, Stella Cidre, and local craft beers from Victory Brewing Co. and Troegs. Johnny Goodtimes will host Quizzo every Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m., and there will also be sneak peeks of Vikings: Beyond the Legend at the Franklin Institute, as well as visits from Viking reenactors. On Wednesdays, there will be drink specials as well as weekly ticket giveaways from the Met.