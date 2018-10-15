Even though it doesn't feel like it yet, the holidays are just around the corner.
Dilworth Park will open its ice skating rink on Nov. 9, along with the Rothman Orthopaedics Cabin, where visitors can enjoy food specials and seasonal beverages. Wintergarden, the holiday-inspired garden with themed topiaries and Christmas lights, will also open Nov. 9. The Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market will open on Nov. 17 (Christmas Village will open at the same time, but only as a preview weekend) and the Deck the Hall Light Show will return on Nov. 19.
The ice rink will be open daily through the end of February. Admission is $3 for children 10 and younger and $5 for adults. Skate rentals are $10 a person. Temple University staff and students receive $1 off admission with their Temple University ID.
Rink hours are noon to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, noon through 11 p.m. on Fridays, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturdays, and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays.
Holiday hours are noon to 8 p.m. on Thanksgiving, Nov. 22, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Black Friday, Nov. 23, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Christmas, Dec. 25, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. from Dec. 26 to 31, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Jan. 1.
This year's cabin features cocktails crafted with Maker's Mark bourbon, Stella Cidre, and local craft beers from Victory Brewing Co. and Troegs. Johnny Goodtimes will host Quizzo every Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m., and there will also be sneak peeks of Vikings: Beyond the Legend at the Franklin Institute, as well as visits from Viking reenactors. On Wednesdays, there will be drink specials as well as weekly ticket giveaways from the Met.
The Rothman Orthopaedics Cabin will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays to Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays in November and December.