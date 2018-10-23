The Eagles are heading across the pond this weekend to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in their British debut at London's Wembley Stadium. Not all of us are as lucky as the Eagles fan who ran into a subway pole after the team's victory against the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC championship game earlier this year and wound up scoring tickets, so here are some bars and restaurants that will be showing the game, which starts at 9:30 a.m., with food and drink specials to boot. (If you'd rather watch in your jammies from the comfort of your own home, the game airs on 6ABC.)
Cheers!
The Old City staple is opening early for the game at 9 a.m. You can snag Shepherd's Pie egg rolls filled with beef, mashed potatoes, peas, and corn with brown gravy for dipping for $8, Scotch eggs for $8, fish and chips served with caper tartar sauce and malt vinegar for $10, and a full English breakfast with bacon, sausage, baked beans, and two fried eggs for $10. Wash it all down with $6 manmosas (orange juice and beer), $10 Miller Lite buckets and $3 domestic drafts.
16 South Second St., 215-928-9411, nicksroastbeefbarandgrille.com
Stats is opening at 8:30 a.m. for kickoff and all TVs and projection walls will have the game on with sound. Enjoy classic brunch picks like chicken and waffles, chocolate chip pancakes, stuffed Fruity Pebbles French toast, as well as drink specials like $5 Bud Light Eagles bottles, $6 green tea shots, and a $10 basement bucket with flavored rums, cranberry, pineapple, and orange juice.
111 South 17th St., 215-309-3080, statson17.com
The BBQ, whiskey, and beer hall is opening at 9 a.m. for kickoff and showing the game on the media wall with sound. They'll be pouring up $5 draft specials, including Jack's Bourbon Peach Cider, Captain Lawrence Airlock and a special Eagles-inspired brew. You can also get $6 whiskey shots and bourbon punch, as well as maple Sriracha wings, fried oysters, and French onion dip for $8.
1322 Chestnut St., 267-457-3994
All 17 locations of PJ Whelihan's will open at 9 a.m. and serve a selection of breakfast bites, including a buffalo breakfast burrito, a burger with a fried egg, pepper bacon, and sriracha mayo on a jalapeño bun, as well as a breakfast skillet with chorizo, tater tots, and cheese topped with two fried eggs. $5 Bloody Marys will accompany the regular Sunday specials, which include $2.50 Miller Lite bottles and $3 Miller Lite drafts.
Multiple locations, pjspub.com
The bar is opening at 9 a.m. and showing the game with sound. There will be $3 Urban Village draft beers, including an IPA named in honor of the Birds. They are also serving the brand-new brunch menu, which features brunch pizzas, breakfast fries and brunch crostatas.
1001 North 2nd St., 267-687-1961, urbanvillagebrewing.com
The beer hall is opening at 9 a.m. and showing the game with the sound on. There are plenty of $5 drafts, including an exclusive new Eagles inspired beer, as well as $8 wings and fried cheese curds.
1318 Chestnut St., 215-800-1079, bruphilly.com
The Fairmount spot is opening at 9 a.m. to serve bubble and squeak breakfasts. They'll also have a make your own Bloody Mary bar as well as Yards specials.
2301 Fairmount Ave., 215-978-4545, londongrill.com
Come at 9 a.m. for $5 cider and beer specials, $8 wing specials with spicy cider and Asian BBQ sauces, and $10 wood-fired pizzas. The full brunch menu will also be served.
1500 Locust St., 267-761-5582, cindercl.com
Pub & Kitchen is serving up British brunch specials at 9 a.m., including Welsh rarebit, a smoked beef hand pie and a housemade English muffin with scrapple, fried mushrooms, a poached egg and a roasted tomato hollandaise.
1946 Lombard St., 215-545-0350, thepubandkitchen.com
The pub is opening at 8 a.m. for the game, and you can enjoy $3.50 Bloody Marys and mimosas, $15 Miller Lite buckets, $9 Miller Lite pitchers and food specials while cheering the Birds on. Breakfast sandwiches will be served until 3 p.m.
611 South 3rd St., 215-574-9495, onealspub.com
The family-owned sports bar is opening at 8 a.m. for Birds fans. They'll be serving items off their tailgate menu and you'll also be able to enjoy specials on drinks like Miller Lite and mimosas.
1424 Brace Road, Cherry Hill, N.J., 856-428-2555, kaminskisbarandgrill.com
The restaurant is serving up $5 breakfasts with sausage, bacon, eggs, pancakes, and a muffin, along with $10 domestic buckets and $19 import buckets at 8:30 a.m. for the game. You can also get a burger, wraps or a cheesesteak with fries for $5.
1067 Totem Road, Bensalem, 267-699-1355, hightidesbensalem.com