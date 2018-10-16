Douds said she expects to be able to take Addy on a hunt in another week or two. During the season, she weighs Addy frequently to make sure she's lean enough to go hunting, because the hawk won't chase prey if she's not hungry. Out in the field, Douds has to be incredibly vigilant so she knows where to go once Addy takes prey down. There's also a level of risk involved — bigger animals can seriously hurt the birds. But to her, all the work is worth it.