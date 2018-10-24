Circus performances, horse-and-wagon rides, live music, crafting activities, Pumpkin Putt-Putt mini golf, a straw bale maze, costume contests, and more are set to fill Headhouse Square with a mega dose of fall spirit this Saturday. This year's festivities for the annual PumpkinFest also include the brand-new pumpkin pie eating contest and jack o' lantern contest. — Grace Dickinson
12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Headhouse Square, 2nd and Lombard Sts, free, southstreet.com
The Philadelphia Museum of Art's is used to doing fabulous Art After 5 and Final Friday parties. For its Halloween-themed City of Ghosts soiree, they'll have scary Philly DJ Dave P, and a performance art installation — Zombie Defense Consultations — from the area's Team Sunshine Performance Corporation. For the kids, a make your own monster mobile inspired by Alexander Calder's Ghost, along with a "Ghost Stories" with Karen Getz, an immersive tall tale telling experience. Mostly though, they'll have a favorite of Brooklyn and all the New York boroughs, the Suicide-like Holy Ghost synth-pop duo doing a specially prepared set of spooky Halloween soundtrack and theme music that promises to be as unsettling as it is danceable.
5 p.m., Friday, Oct. 26 at 5 p.m., Philadelphia Museum of Art, 2600 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, Free after admission, $5 off at the door when you come in costume. philamuseum.org
Celebrate Halloween, party all afternoon, and shop vegan food and crafts all day. Whether you're looking to pick up some spooky decorations, set up your kids with some fittingly fall-themed arts and crafts, or just eat great food, there will be something for you here. — Thea Applebaum Licht
2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, The Rotunda, 4014 Walnut St. Free admission, all ages. http://www.therotunda.org/.
Philly Mini Golf embraces the Halloween spirit with lights, music, and fog for a truly unearthly evening that people of all ages can enjoy. The whole family can get into the spirit: no need to watch out for freaky jump scares here. — T.A.L.
6 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Franklin Square, 6th & Race Streets. $9 adults, $7 children 3-12, free children 2 and under. 215-629-4026, http://www.historicphiladelphia.org
Everybody's favorite childhood heroines meet Philadelphia's best drag stars in an adults-only Halloween show. Drinks will flow, music will play, and standout student, professors, and villains from every Hogwarts house will entertain. — T.A.L.
9 p.m. and 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Victoria Freehouse, 10 S Front St. Ages 21+, $27 General Admission. 215-543-6089, https://www.victoriafreehouse.com/.
This fall season Sesame Place will turn into a Halloween haven with family-friendly fun. Special Halloween-themed parades, shows, and dance parties will take over the park grounds every weekend in October. — Kristen Balderas
Friday 4 p.m.-8 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sunday 10 a.m.-6 p.m., 100 Sesame Rd., Langhorne, Sesame Place, 215-702-3566, sesameplace.com/philadelphia/
Varner Farms is bringing the fall fun all season with a corn maze, wagon rides, and a harvest land. For one evening only, the farm will hold a special Candy Carnival featuring 20 kid-friendly activities with candy waiting after each one. Varner Farms is requesting non-scary costumes only and asking all who plan to attend to RSVP by phone to ensure there will be enough candy for everyone. — K.B.
5-7 p.m., Oct. 31, 746 S. Trappe Rd., Collegeville, Varner Farms, free, 610-489-8878, www.varnerfarms.net
Grain bourbon and Snickers. Rye whiskey and Twizzlers. Coffee porter and Oreos. Find all these pairings and more at Beer, Booze, and Boos, the ultimate trick-or-treat-style event for adults unfolding in Kensington's new Peacock Room bar. Philadelphia Brewing Co. and Bluebird Distilling are teaming up to create the libation part of the pairings, while the candy is set to span a wide array of childhood favorites. — G.D.
6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Peacock Room, 2440 Frankford Ave, pay-as-you-go, philadelphiabrewing.com
Cycling lovers unite at the Philly Bike Expo, where dozens of vendors come to sell gear and experts in the field carry out two-wheel talks all weekend-long. Featured panel discussions this year include those about cyclist' rights, wheel building, bike fitting, triathlon racing, protection against bike thieves, and more. — G.D.
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Pennsylvania Convention Center, 1101 Arch St, $8-$25, phillybikeexpo.com
Get cooking with your favorite kiddo at Pizzeria Vetri, where head chefs from the Fairmount location of the restaurant will lead a class in making one of the most child-friendly foods — cheesy, saucy, doughy pizza. Kids will create their own mini pizzas and watch them bake. Pizza coloring books will be scattered around, too, and a mini dough ball will be sent home with each family to keep the pie-making going at home. — G.D.
10 a.m. Saturday, Pizzeria Vetri Art Museum, 1939 Callowhill St, $35 per adult and child duo, pizzeriavetri.com
Shop from 200 different vendors at the two-day Punk Rock Flea Market, bringing vintage clothes, vinyl records, toys, art, and a random assortment of other items for the grungy, trendy, young, and old to acquire for their own home. An array of food carts and vendors will also descend upon the market, including the Happy Hour Dive Bar Cart, Mom Mom's Kitchen, Reanimator Coffee, and Hello Donuts. — G.D.
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, The Armory 22 S. 23rd St, $3, 12 and under free, www.phillyprfm.com
National Geographic photographer Steve Winter heads to Philadelphia to chat about his journeys documenting big cats. From trekking through India's Himalayas in search of rare snow leopards to stalking the jaguars within Latin American jungles to capturing the nocturnal activities of cougars in America, Winter has experienced many wild and treacherous experiences to produce a portfolio of award-winning photographs. — G.D.
8 p.m. Thursday, Merriam Theater, 250 S Broad St, $31.50 and up, kimmelcenter.org
Sea glass collectors from around the world will gather in Wildwood, N.J., this weekend for the 13th annual Sea Glass Festival. Guests can look forward to perusing dozens of vendors selling wearable art and jewelry, and sit in on lectures surrounding the history and beauty of ocean-weathered glass. — G.D.
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Wildwoods Convention Center, 4501 Boardwalk, Wildwood, N.J., $7-$10, seaglassassociation.org
After triumphant return to the Philadelphia stage at the Made in America festival in September — after he was released from prison on bail in April — local hero Meek Mill is back headlining Powerhouse, the annual October blowout presented by radio station WUSL-FM (98.9), otherwise known as Power 99. also on the bill R&B/hip-hop singer SZA, who makes her first local appearance since having to back out of the Kendrick Lamar tour due to vocal issues, and Philly rapper Lil Uzi Vert, whose guest spot at Made in America with Nicki Minaj was the highlight of her otherwise sluggish set. — Dan DeLuca
6 p.m. Friday at Wells Fargo Center, 3601S. Broad St. $29-$199. 215-336-3600. wellsfargocenterphilly.com.
Emmylou Harris has a long history of using music to do good works as a global citizen. In 1999, she founded the Concerts for a Landmine Free World and in 2016 brought Steve Earle, Robert Plant, and others to Philadelphia on the Lampedusa: Concerts for Refugees tour. Now the angelic-voiced country harmony singer is back with Earle, Jackson Browne, Shawn Colvin, and Lila Downs in tow for The Lantern Tour, a benefit for the Women's Refugee Commission, which raises money on behalf of migrant and refugee families at the U.S.-Mexico border. It's an everybody-on-stage-at-once acoustic evening. — D.D.
8 p.m. Friday at the Scottish Rite Auditorium, 315 White Horse Pike, Collingswood, N.J. $99-$150. 856-858-1000. scottishriteuditorium.com.
The title of Ruston Kelly's striking debut album, Dying Star, serves as a metaphor for the 30-year-old singer-songwriter's own life. The 14-song cycle chronicles his struggle to kick hard drugs after a harrowing overdose, and his personal and creative rebirth. The husband of country-pop singer Kacey Musgraves pulls no punches as he deftly balances the personal and the universal, and the artfully shifting dynamics of the spare country-folk arrangements — most colored by evocative steel guitar — serve only to draw the listener even further into the riveting narrative. — Nick Cristiano
With Katie Pruitt, at 8:30 p.m. Friday at Boot and Saddle, 1131 S. Broad St. Sold out. 267-639-4528.
Although the Psychedelic Furs began in the late '70s as a post-punk band in the vein of Joy Division with dark songs like "Sister Europe" and a sneering cover of "Mack the Knife," their greatest success came when singer Richard Butler let his romantic streak surface and MTV embraced them. "Pretty in Pink," "Love My Way," and "The Ghost in You" became quintessential, sax-driven Modern Rock hits of the '80s. Anchored, then and now, by Butler and his bass-playing brother Tim, the Furs released their final studio album in 1991, but rebooted in 2001, and they will bring hits such as "Heaven" and "Heartbreak Beat" to the Scottish Rite Auditorium on Saturday. — Steve Klinge
8 p.m. Saturday at the Scottish Rite Auditorium, 315 White Horse Pike, Collingswood, N.J. $39.50 — $59.50. 856-858-1000, scottishriteauditorium.com.
With her second album, Indigo, singer and pianist Kandace Springs shows she is adept at genre-hopping. The soulful singer from Nashville, who brings her trio to World Café Live Monday, dips into slinky nightclub jazz on "Sophisticated" (with guest trumpeter Roy Hargrove), pays tribute to Roberta Flack in a beautiful cover of Ewan MacColl's "The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face," melds neo-soul with a nod to Sade's "Diamond Life" on "Piece of Me," and updates the Stylistics' Philly Soul classic "People Make The World Go 'Round" with subtle funk. Springs blurs genres, but her voice, a nuanced and smooth alto, is crystal clear. — Steve Klinge
8 p.m. Monday at World Café Live, 3025 Walnut St. $22 advanced; $26 day of show. 215-222-1400, worldcafelive.com.