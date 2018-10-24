The Philadelphia Museum of Art's is used to doing fabulous Art After 5 and Final Friday parties. For its Halloween-themed City of Ghosts soiree, they'll have scary Philly DJ Dave P, and a performance art installation — Zombie Defense Consultations — from the area's Team Sunshine Performance Corporation. For the kids, a make your own monster mobile inspired by Alexander Calder's Ghost, along with a "Ghost Stories" with Karen Getz, an immersive tall tale telling experience. Mostly though, they'll have a favorite of Brooklyn and all the New York boroughs, the Suicide-like Holy Ghost synth-pop duo doing a specially prepared set of spooky Halloween soundtrack and theme music that promises to be as unsettling as it is danceable.