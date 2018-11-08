Is there a person on the planet more adept at making a solo guitar sound like an entire band is onstage than Richard Thompson? (Sorry, Ed Sheeran is not the answer.) In September the British songwriting great (who now lives in Montclair, N.J.) played a magical Free at Noon mini-set in support of his characteristically dark and brooding new album 13 Rivers that was a reminder of his brilliance (and also how funny he is). In Glenside, the former Fairport Convention singer will likely have some time alone on the stage, but he also has a band: It's a Richard Thompson Electric Trio show. Shawn Colvin, back in town after playing a benefit show with Emmylou Harris in Collingswood last month, is the opener. — Dan DeLuca