Those sentinels of the shoreline will get their moment in the spotlight this weekend with the 19th annual Lighthouse Challenge of New Jersey. The rain-or-shine event on Saturday and Sunday allows people to visit 10 land-based lighthouses, two life-saving stations, and one museum in seven of the state's counties, in locations ranging from Sandy Hook to Paulsboro. Visitors who travel to all 13 sites will be entered into a drawing with the chance to win $1,000 worth of lighthouse-related prizes.