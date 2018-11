Two musical adaptations of Roald Dahl novels are hitting the stage this weekend in Philly — Charlie and the Chocolate Factory at the Kimmel Center, which runs until Nov. 18, and Matilda at the Walnut Street Theatre, running until Jan. 6. While both musicals feature tons of adorable kids dancing and singing, they have a couple of key differences. We put together this quiz to help you decide which one you should be heading to.