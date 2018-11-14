It's hard not to want to cuddle up to a dog swimming in wrinkles, and the massive Neapolitan mastiff is one of the sweetest. The gentle giant can weigh up to 200 pounds and sometimes holds an intimidating stare that can scare intruders. Yet, rarely will a Neapolitan display aggression unless someone's attacking its owner. This type of pooch prefers to plop its hefty self down on any open lap that will have it, but be warned, it's known to stink up the room with TV-interrupting farts and will also happily let its drool spill down onto your pants.